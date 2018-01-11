Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Business Briefs

ATI to supply titanium for military vehicle maker

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, 12:42 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Allegheny Technologies Inc. said Thursday it signed two agreements with General Dynamics Land Systems to supply titanium plate for the Abrams tank (U.S.) and AJAX specialist vehicle (United Kingdom).

Revenue from the pricing agreements is to total about $75 million combined over the contract periods, which end in 2019 and 2021.

CEO Rich Harshman said ATI and GD are “developing specialty materials and components for improved protection and light-weighting of next-generation military vehicles.”

Production is to begin at ATI's melt facility in Richland, Wash., and be completed at a specialty plate facility in Washington, Pa, the company said. For Downtown-based ATI, the deals mark a “significant increase” in its flat rolled products segment's aerospace and defense market sales, said Bob Wetherbee, executive vice president of the flat rolled products group.

