Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Briefs

CVS bans photo manipulation for store beauty brands

Usa Today | Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, 5:12 p.m.
A CVS drugstore and pharmacy location in Philadelphia. On Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, CVS said it will stop significant touchups of images used in its advertising for beauty products.
A CVS drugstore and pharmacy location in Philadelphia. On Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, CVS said it will stop significant touchups of images used in its advertising for beauty products.

Updated 12 hours ago

CVS Health said Monday that it will ban photo manipulation in its store-brand makeup marketing and promotional displays, a move that acknowledges growing awareness of the harmful nature of touched-up images.

The nation's largest drugstore chain will also require other makeup and beauty brands that sell products in its aisles to commit to a photo-manipulation ban by 2020, or face having an alert label placed on the images.

With some 9,600 stores nationwide, CVS is one of the nation's largest sellers of beauty products, giving the company significant influence over makeup marketing.

CVS Pharmacy President Helena Foulkes, who made the official announcement at the National Retail Federation's convention in New York, said the decision reflects an acknowledgment that "unrealistic body images" are "a significant driver of health issues," especially among women. About 80 percent of the chain's customers are women.

"We're all consuming massive amounts of media every day and we're not necessarily looking at imagery that is real and true," Foulkes said in an interview. "To try to hold ourselves up to be like those women is impossible because even those women don't look like how they appear in those photographs."

The company's ban on image editing in its own beauty marketing, including store aisle displays and social media posts, is scheduled to take full effect by April 2019.

For other suppliers, the retailer will place an icon with a "digitally modified" warning message on any marketing materials that don't comply with CVS' new standard by 2020. The company's largest beauty product suppliers include Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Unilever, L'Oreal, Maybelline and CoverGirl owner Coty.

Images and products that haven't been changed will get a new label called the CVS Beauty Mark.

"If someone decides they still need to digitally modify a photograph, what we want is for girls and women in our stores to know that," Foulkes said.

The move puts pressure on major CVS store makeup sellers to follow suit. Early indications suggest that makeup manufacturers may do so.

"Revlon and all of the brands in our company's portfolio support CVS' mission to present positive and authentic images of women that reflect their individual characteristics and personal distinction," Revlon North America President John Collier said in an email.

Editing photos to improve women's appearance in beauty product marketing is "rampant" and "plagues our culture," said Jennifer Berger, executive director of San Francisco-based women's empowerment group About-Face.

"Look at any mascara ad and they'll show a super-duper close-up of a woman's face. No woman's face looks like that," she said.

Foulkes said the company's suppliers had an "inspiring" response to the company's decision.

"I think they're thinking about it too because the world is changing fast, social media is changing things and there's a sense of empowerment among young girls that didn't exist when I was growing up," she said.

Here's how Foulkes said CVS is defining its commitment not to "materially" touch up any images: "We will not digitally alter or change a person's shape, size, proportion, skin or eye color, or enhance or alter their lines or wrinkles or other individual characteristics."

Body-image issues resulting from misleading imagery contributes to a health crisis of eating disorders among young women, Berger said.

Some 20 million women and 10 million men in the United States will have an eating disorder at some point, according to the National Eating Disorders Association.

"The culture has been just totally awash in these idealized images of women," Berger said. "It makes us ashamed of our appearance so companies can sell their products."

To be sure, there may also be a pragmatic element to the move by CVS.

Foulkes acknowledged that the company's makeup sales have been weak. In contrast, upstart makeup brands that have bet on natural ingredients and imagery are surging.

Those competitor brands have shown that authenticity in a world overwhelmed by false imagery is especially appealing to consumers.

"Partly we were reflecting on why are these indie brands doing so well," Foulkes said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.