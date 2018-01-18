Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Briefs

Apollo Bancorp posts fourth quarter profits

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, 11:57 a.m.

Updated 19 minutes ago

Apollo Bancorp Inc., parent company of Apollo Trust Company, reported net income of $830,000, or $1.57 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $414,000, or 79 cents, for the same quarter a year ago.

Net interest income increased $42,000, primarily due to a $174,000 increase in interest earned on loans offset by a $100,000 drop in interest on investment securities.

The company said Thursday it also recorded an $819,000 increase in non-interest income, the result of strategic sales of investment securities to benefit from recent changes to financial accounting standards and income tax law. Non-interest expenses increased $71,000.

Net income for the year ended Dec. 31 totaled $1,903,000, compared to $1,423,000 the prior year. Earnings per share totaled $3.63 for 2017, compared with $2.82 for 2016.

Total assets of the bank holding company were $159 million as of Dec. 31, compared with $164 million for 2016.

Loan balances increased 17 percent to $97 million. Retail deposits were $118 million as of Dec. 31.

Apollo Bancorp common stock is traded over-the-counter on OTC Pink under the symbol APLO. Apollo Trust Company operates five banking locations in the Alle-Kiski Valley: Apollo, Allegheny Township, North Apollo, North Washington and Spring Church and an Allegheny County loan office, which is located in O'Hara. It also provides fiduciary services and wealth management.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.