Business Briefs

Job-seekers invited to Pittsburgh area Dunkin' Donuts restaurants

Tribune-Review | Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, 10:27 a.m.
Updated 2 hours ago

Dunkin' Donuts franchisee Heartland Restaurant Group will host a regional hiring day on Wednesday to fill positions at its 47 Dunkin' Donuts restaurants in the Pittsburgh area.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Dunkin' Donuts locations at 5233 State Route 30, Greensburg; 11175 Perry Highway, Wexford, and 1541 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon. Open interviews also will be available at all locations that day, and candidates also can apply online.

HRG intends to fill team member, shift supervisor and store manager positions. The company will host walk-in interviews, and make on-the-spot offers to qualified candidates.

Additional hiring days will be held this year. Details, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

