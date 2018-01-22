Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Briefs

Netflix raised its prices; we kept bingeing anyway

The Washington Post | Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, 10:06 p.m.
A person displays Netflix on a tablet in North Andover, Mass. With millions of subscribers still flocking to its services, Netflix no longer worries about being protected by net neutrality.
A person displays Netflix on a tablet in North Andover, Mass. With millions of subscribers still flocking to its services, Netflix no longer worries about being protected by net neutrality.

Updated 9 hours ago

Our growing appetite for binge watching cannot be stopped — even by price hikes from Netflix.

The streaming media giant reported far more new subscribers than analysts expected. The company said that 8.5 million people signed up for its service over the past three months, blowing past its expectation of 6.3 million subscribers.

Shares spiked as much as 16 percent in after-hours trading, sending Netflix's value over $100 billion for the first time. The stock had closed Monday at an all-time high of $227.58.

Many feared that Netflix would see fewer new sign-ups, in light of the company's decision to raise its prices last year in response to ballooning costs for licensed and original shows.

But its fourth-quarter earnings, which are the first to give us a good sense of how people responded to the increase, show those fears are unfounded. At least for now. Netflix managed to lure people to see premieres of original favorites including "Stranger Things" and "The Crown." Even in the U.S., where the company already had 51 million subscribers, it managed to add an additional 2 million. That made Netflix $3.29 billion in revenue, just ahead of analyst estimates for $3.28 billion.

Yet while Netflix may have reason to celebrate, a big shadow still looms over its earnings — a shadow with mouse ears.

Entertainment juggernaut Disney announced last year that it would pull all of its content from Netflix in 2019. It then followed that punch with the news Disney will acquire key assets from itsrival 21st Century Fox. Disney — which now has not only Mickey Mouse but also Star Wars, Marvel and other beloved core franchises to its name - has made streaming video a primary focus as Hollywood masses to meet Silicon Valley's moves into the entertainment world.

Netflix chief executive Reed Hastings downplayed any effect Disney might have on Netflix in a letter to shareholders. "The market for entertainment time is vast and can support many successful services," he said. "In addition, entertainment services are often complementary given their unique content offerings. We believe this is largely why both we and Hulu have been able to succeed and grow."

And other tech companies, of course, are continuing to push ahead with their own plans for original content. Amazon.com continues to put out original films and shows of its own. Apple recently purchased land in Culver City, Calif., which the Los Angeles Times reported is a way for the Cupertino, Calif. company to plant its flag near Hollywood.

To answer, Netflix is planning to spend $7.5-$8 billion on content in 2018, the company said, as well as $1.3 billion on technology and development. The company said last month that its subscribers watched more than 140 million hours of video a day.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.