Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Briefs

Americans in poor areas want jobs, but health problems get in the way

Bloomberg News | Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, 8:33 p.m.
A recruiter in the shale gas industry, left, speaks with an attendee of a job fair in Cheswick, Pa.
Keith Srakocic/AP
A recruiter in the shale gas industry, left, speaks with an attendee of a job fair in Cheswick, Pa.

Updated 10 hours ago

WASHINGTON — The tightest labor market in years isn't pulling in all Americans.

Despite a robust job market that added 200,000 positions in January and many companies struggling to find skilled labor, the unemployment rate is 10 percent in impoverished neighborhoods, compared with the national rate of 4.1 percent, according to a Gallup survey for the Center for Advancing Opportunity.

In those communities, about 30 percent of job seekers, both men and women, cite health problems as an obstacle.

“This finding highlights the two-way relationship between low socioeconomic status and poor health in such communities, and the need for more targeted research to determine which health interventions have the most potential to break this negative cycle,” the report on the survey said.

Other hurdles cited by respondents including not enough job openings, low pay, the need to care for children or other family members, and not being qualified for available jobs.

The findings are included in the first report by the Center for Advancing Opportunity, a research initiative formed through a $26 million donation to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund from billionaire Charles Koch and Koch Industries in 2017. Results are based on a survey of about 6,200 people living in “fragile” communities across the United States, or those with high proportions of financial hardship and limited growth paths. The survey was conducted between May and August.

Almost two-thirds of residents in those communities identified as black or Hispanic, compared with about one-third for the country as a whole, according to the report.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me