Business Briefs

Eat'n Park lauded for employee retention record

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, 11:45 a.m.
Mercy Senchur (far right), chief operating officer of the restaurant division at Eat’n Park Hospitality Group, talks with waitresses Mary Lafferty (left) and Mary Manfredo at the Eat’n Park in Dormont on Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Senchur started waiting tables with them 30 years ago.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Eat'n Park Restaurants has been recognized nationally for its ability to hold onto its employees.

Transforming Data into Knowledge, or TDn2K, presented Eat'n Park with the 2018 Best Practices Award in the category of Family Dining. Companies were evaluated on hourly and management retention, compensation, diversity and year-over-year improvement.

The Best Practices Awards recognize consistently superior performance results among hundreds of companies tracked by TDn2K, parent company of People Report and provider of workforce analytics for the food service industry.

The Homestead-based Eat'n Park has one of the lowest employee turnover rates in the entire restaurant industry – more than 400 employees have been with the company for 25 years or more.

“At the heart of our family-owned company are more than 5,000 team members. Their passion and commitment to our community and to providing outstanding services creates smiles for our guests and, ultimately, drives our success,” says Karen Bolden, Chief People Officer, Eat'n Park Restaurants.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

