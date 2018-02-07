Spirit staff at Unity airport earns award from airline

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Spirit Airlines staff at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport have earned the airline's Station of the Year award for efficiency and customer service.

The award, presented Tuesday at the Unity airport, recognized the workers for achieving the “highest operational metrics” among locations where Spirit has five or less flights per day, according to Stephen Schuler, communications director for the airline.

The award is based on such measures as on-time performance, bags arriving with passengers, expediting aircraft turns and lowest customer complaints, he explained.

Schuler declined to disclose details of the Spirit team's performance at the Unity airport.

Of 352 Spirit flights headed from the Arnold Palmer airport to Fort Lauderdale, 17.3 percent were late, according to U.S. Department of Transportation statistics for the year ending November 2017. Among those 61 late flights, the average departure delay was 63.78 minutes.

Spirit, which is the sole carrier serving the Unity airport, operates more than 450 daily flights to destinations in the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.