Greensburg business gets training in appliance repair

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, 11:06 a.m.
Cabin Hill Maytag, 990 N. Main St., Greensburg
Cabin Hill Maytag, 990 N. Main St., Greensburg

A Greensburg appliance repair company that has been in business since 1926 got training in the latest technology at a conference in Florida recently.

Cabin Hill Maytag, 990 N. Main St., received an honorable mention for its participation in the 2018 Appliance Service Training Institute at St. Pete Beach, Fla., from Jan. 22-25.

Hosted by the United Servicers Association, the ASTI is the largest event of its kind in North America, drawing more than 550 appliance repair professionals annually. Participants from across the United States and Canada gather for appliance repair classes in business management, marketing and technology.

“ASTI is a must for all of our technicians to remain factory-certified and to stay current on the newer electronic laden appliances,” said company President Mark A. Hartman.

During the event, Cabin Hill Maytag received hands-on technical training from appliance manufacturers such as Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Amana and Speed Queen.

Hartman also attended multiple business courses during the event.

“Understanding the millennial mindset was one of the most valuable business courses I've attended recently. Their viewpoints differ greatly from us baby boomers as they relate to business and the workplace,” he said.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

