Business Briefs

Personal care home to open doors in Cook Township

Tribune-Review | Friday, March 16, 2018, 11:51 p.m.
Life's Promise personal care home is set to debut with an open house 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 23, 2018 on Route 711 in Cook Township.

A new personal care home in the Ligonier Valley will have its official debut March 23 in Cook Township.

Billed as providing “resort-style senior living” with “restaurant-style dining,” Life's Promise Personal Care Home will conduct an open house 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 2053 State Route 711, Ligonier. The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce will mark the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Drinks and hors d'oeuvres will be provided.

Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP to the chamber at ligonier.com/contact or 724-238-4200.

The facility includes an outdoor walking track and opportunities to participate in crafts, an exercise program and social games.

