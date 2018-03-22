Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Business Briefs

ATI to expand capacity in aerospace jet engine market

Tribune-Review | Thursday, March 22, 2018, 3:51 p.m.
Allegheny Technologies Inc.'s Hot Rolling and Processing Facility in Harrison.
Michael Swensen | For the Tribune-Review
Updated 11 hours ago

Allegheny Technologies Inc. announced Thursday it will expand its isothermal forging and heat treating capacities for the aerospace jet engine market.

The three-year expansion will take place at the company's isothermal forging center in Cudahy, Wisc., according to Downtown-based ATI.

Although the Pennsylvania operations won't be affected, the expansion in the aerospace industry will be positive overall for ATI, said Scott Minder, company spokesman.

The isothermal presses at the Cudahy facility produce technologically advanced forgings for hot-section jet engine components.

A self-funded $95 million investment will add a fourth isothermal press along with the associated heat treating expansion.

ATI's largest market is aerospace and defense, particularly jet engines, the company said.

