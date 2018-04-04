Budweiser teams with Jim Beam on new bourbon barrel-aged beer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

ST. LOUIS — Budweiser and Jim Beam, the Kentucky bourbon whiskey maker, have partnered to create a new beer that will launch later this fall.

Prior to the launch, the two brands will begin a marketing tour, appearing at bars and retail venues together to promote the new brew inspired by the “beer and a bourbon shot” occasion.

In September, the pair will unveil a new limited edition beer called Budweiser Reserve Copper Lager. The beer will be brewed with two-row barley and will be aged on Jim Beam bourbon barrel staves to create a toasted oak aroma and nutty taste.

“We are very excited about this partnership not only because both brands share common history but also an obsession for quality and a decade's long connection to America,” said Ricardo Marques, Vice President of marketing for Budweiser. “This is a truly unique partnership and innovation that will surely drive excitement with our drinkers.”

Last year, Anheuser-Busch InBev dug deep in the archives of its St. Louis brewery for a new beer called Budweiser 1933 Repeal Reserve.

A-B has rolled out numerous line extensions for Bud Light, but line extension for its flagship Budweiser are rare. Prior to the Repeal Reserve, the last Budweiser line extension was in 2012 when the brewery launched the limited edition Budweiser Black Crown.

Both the Repeal Reserve and Reserve Copper Lager come as market share for Budweiser continues to fall in the United States.

Budweiser's annual volume was down 7 percent last year, lowering it to fourth most popular beer in the country behind Miller Lite for the first time. Bud Light is the top-selling beer in the nation, followed by Coors Light, Miller Lite and Budweiser.