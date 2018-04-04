Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Briefs

Delta Air Lines says it was hit by cyberattack

The Associated Press | Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 7:33 p.m.
A Delta airlines plane comes in for a landing at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on July 14, 2016, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Getty Images
A Delta airlines plane comes in for a landing at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on July 14, 2016, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Updated 13 hours ago

Delta Air Lines says customers' payment information may have been breached in a cyberattack last fall.

The airline said Wednesday the incident involved (24)7.ai, a chat-services provider used by Delta and other companies.

Delta says only “a small subset” of customers was affected, with payment information exposed from Sept. 26 to Oct. 12. It says no other personal details about customers, such as their passport, security or frequent-flyer account information, was affected.

The Atlanta-based airline says (24)7.ai informed it of the breach last week. Delta brought in federal law enforcement and forensic teams and confirmed that the unauthorized access was cut off by October.

Delta says it will make sure customers aren't held responsible if their payment cards were used fraudulently. It will create a website Thursday to update customers.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me