Business Briefs

Cochran auto group buys Pittsburgh East, West Hills Nissan

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 4:22 p.m.
Rachael Grabiak, 32, of Connellsville talks with sales consultant Michael Krebs at #1 Cochran Volkswagen of South Hills in Dormont while using a new internet kiosk designed to ease the car buying process in 2013.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Updated 4 hours ago

Cochran Automotive said Thursday it has purchased two Nissan dealerships to form an unprecedented, three-store Pittsburgh area Nissan group.

The two stores purchased are Pittsburgh East Nissan and West Hills Nissan, which will become #1 Cochran Nissan Monroeville and #1 Cochran Nissan West Hills, respectively. Cochran also has a Nissan dealership on West Liberty Avenue in Dormont.

CEO Rob Cochran said that with “three high-volume Nissan operations in the Pittsburgh Metro area, we're able to serve the needs and preferences of Nissan buyers like nobody else.”

The Cochran group is Western Pennsylvania's largest automotive retailer. The newly acquired stores will employ about 110 people, the company said. Nearly all current employees are joining #1 Cochran, bringing the company's total employee count to more than 1,100. Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

