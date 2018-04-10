Steamfitters Local 449 holds open house to educate, recruit

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Who: Steamfitters Local 449 leaders and Technology Center instructors; HVAC-R contractors and trade craft vendors and PDH seminar instructor; current and prospective apprentices.

Steamfitters Local 449 will host an open house this weekend for HVAC-R professionals and job seekers at its $18 million state-of-the-art Technology Center in Harmony, Beaver County.

The event, which will provide attendees with information on educational opportunities Steamfitters union members receive as apprentices and journeymen, will be held Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday's offerings include eight free 90-minute PDH seminars for engineers and other HVAC-R professionals on a variety of topics. The seminars will be taught by qualified instructors from seven industry manufacturers and will give participants an opportunity to earn PDH credits.

On Saturday, the center will showcase its facility as well as educational opportunities for entry-level students attending vocational schools, post-graduates from trade and technical schools, and experienced service technicians currently working in the industry. HVAC-R signatory contractors will be on hand to speak with job seekers and participants.

“Experts in our industry are projecting massive shortages of workers in our field in the next decade, and the meager existing network of vocational education programs does not adequately prepare us to meet future needs,” said Kenneth Broadbent, business manager for Local 449. “The members of our union are far ahead of the curve with a multi-million-dollar investment in training and education ready to meet the demands of a growing and evolving economy.”

More than 60 HVAC-R vendors will be at the event, which includes a lunch buffet and raffle, on both Friday and Saturday.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.