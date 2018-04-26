Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Business Briefs

Tenaska ranked among 20 best companies in Omaha

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Thursday, April 26, 2018, 2:22 p.m.
Construction workers prepare a concrete pad for the Tenaska Westmoreland Generating Station. The natural gas-fired power plant is expected to open by December and will supply power for up to 925,000 homes.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Prantl's new thumbprint cookies are modeled after the ones offered for years at the Arcade Bakery in Kaufmann's Downtown and then Macy's.
Submitted
Updated 1 hour ago

Tenaska Inc., an energy company building a natural gas power plant near Smithton, was ranked among the top employers in Omaha, Neb.

Zippia, a job search website, recently ranked the 20 best companies to work for in and around Omaha. Tenaska, listed as “one of the leading independent power producers in the U.S.,” was sixth on the list.

Zippia developed the list using data on salaries, company financial health and employee diversity (race, gender, education, politics).

The Tenaska Westmoreland Generating Station recently announced that it had finished the hiring process for the South Huntingdon natural gas-fueled power plant, which will employ 24.

At peak construction, the plant employed about 650 people. The plant is expected to begin operations in December.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

