Tenaska ranked among 20 best companies in Omaha
Tenaska Inc., an energy company building a natural gas power plant near Smithton, was ranked among the top employers in Omaha, Neb.
Zippia, a job search website, recently ranked the 20 best companies to work for in and around Omaha. Tenaska, listed as “one of the leading independent power producers in the U.S.,” was sixth on the list.
Zippia developed the list using data on salaries, company financial health and employee diversity (race, gender, education, politics).
The Tenaska Westmoreland Generating Station recently announced that it had finished the hiring process for the South Huntingdon natural gas-fueled power plant, which will employ 24.
At peak construction, the plant employed about 650 people. The plant is expected to begin operations in December.
