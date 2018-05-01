Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Briefs

Community Bank, Progressive Bank parent companies merge

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 1:36 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

CB Financial Services Inc., owner of 16 Community Bank branches in Southwestern Pennsylvania, has completed its merger with Wheeling-based First West Virginia Bancorp Inc., the company announced this week.

The deal means that CB Financial Services Inc., based in Carmichaels, Greene County, will assume operation of seven Progressive Bank branches in the northern panhandle of West Virginia.

“This is a banner day for both banks. Community Bank and Progressive Bank have been working together for several months to assure that the combination of our banks will go well,” said CB Financial Services CEO Barron P. McCune Jr. “Together we will make a better bank. We look forward to continuing our outstanding personal service to the people of the Ohio Valley and our other markets.”

Community Bank has branches in Rostraver and Monessen in Westmoreland County, as well as branches in Allegheny, Fayette, Greene and Washington counties.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me