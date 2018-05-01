Community Bank, Progressive Bank parent companies merge

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

CB Financial Services Inc., owner of 16 Community Bank branches in Southwestern Pennsylvania, has completed its merger with Wheeling-based First West Virginia Bancorp Inc., the company announced this week.

The deal means that CB Financial Services Inc., based in Carmichaels, Greene County, will assume operation of seven Progressive Bank branches in the northern panhandle of West Virginia.

“This is a banner day for both banks. Community Bank and Progressive Bank have been working together for several months to assure that the combination of our banks will go well,” said CB Financial Services CEO Barron P. McCune Jr. “Together we will make a better bank. We look forward to continuing our outstanding personal service to the people of the Ohio Valley and our other markets.”

Community Bank has branches in Rostraver and Monessen in Westmoreland County, as well as branches in Allegheny, Fayette, Greene and Washington counties.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.