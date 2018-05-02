Indiana call center to lose 105 workers in July

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An estimated 105 employees at the Ibex call center near Indiana Borough could lose their jobs by July, according to a notice filed with the state Department of Labor & Industry.

Ibex, a Washington, D.C.-based operator of customer service call centers, said the reduction in workforce would not happen before July 1.

“Ibex is working to identify an alternative campaign to replace the current client at our Indiana location within the next 60 days,” said spokeswoman Rosemary Hanratty.

She said the facility is currently “fully operational.”

Ibex also operates a call center in Robinson.

Ibex employs more than 17,000 employees in seven countries across 26 sites, according to its website.

