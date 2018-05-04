President of Westmoreland County manufacturer wins Carnegie Science Center award

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The president of a Westmoreland County manufacturer is being honored Friday after winning the Carnegie Science Center's Innovation in Energy award.

WATT Fuel Cell Corp. Chief Executive Officer Caine Finnerty was recognized for work developing the company's manufacturing of specialized fuel cells , according to a news release .

In 2014, WATT Fuel Cell Corp., based in New York, acquired Pittsburgh Electric Engines , Inc. in Mt. Pleasant Township and expanded its operations.

The corporation makes solid oxide fuel cell components and systems that operate on natural gas, diesel, propane and renewable fuels.

The Carnegie Science Awards celebrate local leaders whose work has contributed to industry, education and environmental advances in the region, according to the release. Members of the selection committee were impressed with Finnerty's advances and entrepreneurship.

"He's a manager, a salesman, a scientist, an engineer and a creator," Charles J. Vokotich Jr., Chair of the Innovation in Energy Selection Committee, said in the release.

All of the award winners will be honored Friday at Carnegie Music Hall in Pittsburgh.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer.