Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Briefs

President of Westmoreland County manufacturer wins Carnegie Science Center award

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Friday, May 4, 2018, 11:48 a.m.
Caine Finnerty, chief executive officer of WATT Fuel Cell Corp., addresses those attending a recent tour of the New York-based company’s new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Mt. Pleasant Township. The company has expanded its manufacturing operation of specialized fuel cells to the Mt. Pleasant Glass Center along State Route 31 in Mt. Pleasant Township. The company hopes its expansion initiative will help create a number of additional jobs during the next five years. Photo taken on Friday, Oct. 24, 2014
Barry Reeger | Trib Total Media
Caine Finnerty, chief executive officer of WATT Fuel Cell Corp., addresses those attending a recent tour of the New York-based company’s new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Mt. Pleasant Township. The company has expanded its manufacturing operation of specialized fuel cells to the Mt. Pleasant Glass Center along State Route 31 in Mt. Pleasant Township. The company hopes its expansion initiative will help create a number of additional jobs during the next five years. Photo taken on Friday, Oct. 24, 2014

Updated 3 hours ago

The president of a Westmoreland County manufacturer is being honored Friday after winning the Carnegie Science Center's Innovation in Energy award.

WATT Fuel Cell Corp. Chief Executive Officer Caine Finnerty was recognized for work developing the company's manufacturing of specialized fuel cells , according to a news release .

In 2014, WATT Fuel Cell Corp., based in New York, acquired Pittsburgh Electric Engines , Inc. in Mt. Pleasant Township and expanded its operations.

The corporation makes solid oxide fuel cell components and systems that operate on natural gas, diesel, propane and renewable fuels.

The Carnegie Science Awards celebrate local leaders whose work has contributed to industry, education and environmental advances in the region, according to the release. Members of the selection committee were impressed with Finnerty's advances and entrepreneurship.

"He's a manager, a salesman, a scientist, an engineer and a creator," Charles J. Vokotich Jr., Chair of the Innovation in Energy Selection Committee, said in the release.

All of the award winners will be honored Friday at Carnegie Music Hall in Pittsburgh.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me