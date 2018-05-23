Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Business Briefs

Quakes prompt Oklahoma to order shutdowns, slowdowns at injection wells

The Associated Press | Wednesday, May 23, 2018, 7:51 p.m.
Commissioner Todd Hiett listens to discussion during a meeting of the Oklahoma Corporation Commission in Oklahoma City in 2015.
Associated Press
Updated 20 hours ago

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Corporation Commission's Oil and Gas Division is directing some injection wells in north-central Oklahoma reduce injection volumes and others to stop operations.

The directive issued Wednesday comes after the U.S. Geological Survey recently recorded several earthquakes in the Crescent area, including at least two of magnitude 4.0 or stronger.

The directive applies to 25 total wells, including three that must cease operations and one other well that will not be allowed to resume operations.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years, with many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas production.

Regulators have previously directed producers to close numerous injection wells or reduce volumes.

