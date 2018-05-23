Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Briefs

Deal set to make Sony world's largest music publisher

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, May 23, 2018, 11:36 p.m.
David Bowie performs on May 17, 2004, for a sold-old audience at the Benedum in Pittsburgh. Works by the late rock legend are included in the EMI Music Publishing catalog Sony Corp. would control after a planned cash purchase of shares held by others.
JC Schisler | Tribune-Review
David Bowie performs on May 17, 2004, for a sold-old audience at the Benedum in Pittsburgh. Works by the late rock legend are included in the EMI Music Publishing catalog Sony Corp. would control after a planned cash purchase of shares held by others.

Updated 5 hours ago

Sony is poised to become the world's largest music publisher with an agreement announced this week to pay $2.3 billion in cash for a majority share of EMI Music Publishing.

As reported by CNN, the deal would boost Sony's position from minority stakeholder to owning about 90 percent of EMI — whose catalog exceeds 2 million songs, ranging from “Over the Rainbow” to Pharrell Williams' “Happy.”

Works by artists Kanye West, Alicia Keys, Frank Sinatra and David Bowie also are included and would increase Sony's combined song library to about 4.5 million titles. Reuters reports that would bring Sony's share of the market to 26 percent, as cited by a company spokesman.

The deal values EMI Music Publishing at $4.75 billion, including debt — with revenue of $663 million for the year that ended in March, The New York Times reported.

The EMI publishing catalog was valued at $2.2 billion in 2011, when it was purchased by Sony and other investors — chiefly the Mubadala Investment Company, a wealth fund of the government of Abu Dhabi.

Once Sony buys out those partners, it will own all but about 10 percent of the EMI publishing rights, which are held by the estate of Michael Jackson.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me