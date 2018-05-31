Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Briefs

Nicholas Dorsch joins Elliott Group as VP of industrial products

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Thursday, May 31, 2018, 10:03 a.m.
Nicholas Dorsch, new vice president of industrial products for the Elliott Group in Jeannette.
Submitted
Nicholas Dorsch, new vice president of industrial products for the Elliott Group in Jeannette.

Updated 4 hours ago

Nicholas Dorsch has joined the Elliott Group's senior management team as vice president of industrial products, effective immediately, the company said in a news release.

Dorsch will lead the company's industrial steam turbine line and power generation group in Jeannette, reporting directly to Chief Operating Officer Michael Lordi.

Dorsch brings 30 years of experience to his new role, including a background in global operations, business strategy, process improvement and change management, the company said.

Most recently, he was senior director of operations for Gardner Denver's Nash Division in Bentleyville, Washington County. Prior to joining Gardner Denver Nash in 2013, Dorsch spent 18 years at IDEX Corporation.

“I am ... confident that his strategic leadership skills and successful track record will strengthen and advance market share for Elliott's well-established Industrial Products business,” Lordi said.

“Elliott is a great company with a solid history of working with customers to solve their toughest challenges,” Dorsch said. “I look forward to working with the Industrial Products team and sharing my experience to build upon an already successful business.”

Dorsch graduated from Gannon University in Erie in 1988.

Elliott Group, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Tokyo-based Ebara Corp., employs 2,600 people in 40 locations around the world, including Jeannette.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me