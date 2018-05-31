Nicholas Dorsch joins Elliott Group as VP of industrial products

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Nicholas Dorsch has joined the Elliott Group's senior management team as vice president of industrial products, effective immediately, the company said in a news release.

Dorsch will lead the company's industrial steam turbine line and power generation group in Jeannette, reporting directly to Chief Operating Officer Michael Lordi.

Dorsch brings 30 years of experience to his new role, including a background in global operations, business strategy, process improvement and change management, the company said.

Most recently, he was senior director of operations for Gardner Denver's Nash Division in Bentleyville, Washington County. Prior to joining Gardner Denver Nash in 2013, Dorsch spent 18 years at IDEX Corporation.

“I am ... confident that his strategic leadership skills and successful track record will strengthen and advance market share for Elliott's well-established Industrial Products business,” Lordi said.

“Elliott is a great company with a solid history of working with customers to solve their toughest challenges,” Dorsch said. “I look forward to working with the Industrial Products team and sharing my experience to build upon an already successful business.”

Dorsch graduated from Gannon University in Erie in 1988.

Elliott Group, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Tokyo-based Ebara Corp., employs 2,600 people in 40 locations around the world, including Jeannette.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.