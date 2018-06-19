Lash Group LLC laying off 200 in Monroeville

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Lash Group LLC, a subsidiary of the Pennsylvania-based drug wholesaler AmerisourceBergen, is laying off 202 employees from its Monroeville facility in August, according to a notice sent to the state Department of Labor & Industry.

The layoffs will be effective Aug. 17 and will affect employees at the Lash Group facilities at 4350 Northern Pike.

Lauren Esposito, spokeswoman for AmerisourceBergen, characterized the layoffs as “position impacts and redeployment opportunities,” calling them part of “an effort to evaluate and align company capabilities to meet customer needs.”

Lash Group is a patient support services company that provides an array of patient access and adherence services on behalf of pharmaceutical, biotech and device manufacturers, she said.

“We are currently working to identify positions of interest and work opportunities across the company for these colleagues,” Esposito said. “Any impacted associates will be offered severance benefits, as well as career support services.”

Esposito said there are no plans to close the Monroeville office.

In March, Lash Group announced that it was closing its Rockville, Md., facility, affecting 250 employees.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.