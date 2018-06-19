Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Starbucks to accelerate 150 store closings next year

The Associated Press | Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 9:06 p.m.
Signage at a Starbucks store in New York.
Richard Drew | AP
Signage at a Starbucks store in New York.

Updated 11 hours ago

NEW YORK — Starbucks says it will accelerate its store closings in the country next year as it tries to boost sluggish sales.

The Seattle-based company announced Tuesday that it will close 150 underperforming stores in heavily penetrated markets, up from the usual rate of 50 closings a year.

The company also said it expects 1 percent growth in global sales for the third quarter, a period that encompassed an uproar over the arrest of two black men at a Philadelphia Starbucks. Starbucks closed its U.S. stores on May 29 to conduct racial-bias training for its employees.

CEO Kevin Johnson told investors the company halted its marketing campaign for cold beverages while it addressed with controversy, which may have affected sales.

Starbucks shares slipped nearly 2 percent in after-hours trading.

