Ligonier Valley Learning Center named BPW Employer of the Year

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Ligonier Valley Learning Center recently was named Employer of the Year by the Business & Professional Women organization.

Headquartered in Ligonier Township, the nonprofit center was honored at the BPW state convention earlier in June, after being similarly recognized by the BPW Ligonier chapter and at the organization's district level.

The learning center provides early childhood education and mental health wellness programs. Founded in 1984 by its current director, Rebecca Faulk, it started at a home with three employees. It has grown to include three additional sites — in Greensburg, Latrobe and Seward — and a 64-member staff.

The center's educators and clinicians serve more than 400 children, adults and families.

The nonprofit offers Pa Pre-K Counts, a free school readiness program for young children and provides full-day child care for working parents at the Latrobe Kinder-Schull Center.

Mental health services include assessments, counseling and medication management.

Call 724-238-2115 for more information about the learning center.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.