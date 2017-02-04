With your career, as with life, always seize the day

Editor's Note: This is Chris Posti's final column.

Other than “amo, amas, amat,” about the only thing I remember from three years of Latin is “carpe diem.” As luck would have it, I think I managed to retain the most important words of that language.

“Carpe diem” was what was on my mind in late 1995 when I had the occasion to ask now-retired Trib business editor Jack Markowitz if he'd print something I'd written. Even though he unenthusiastically responded, “Probably not,” he ultimately decided to print it. He soon asked me to make it a regular column, and it's been a good run for more than 20 years.

Now, though, I feel the need to create space in my life for something else. I don't know what that something will be, but I've learned that in order to start something new, we often must give something up to allow space for that new thing. I'm excited to see what it will be.

Before I go, I want to encourage you, wherever you are in your career. If you are a young person deciding your career path, I urge you to read career choice books, do an internship and talk to people established in your intended line of work. These actions will let you know if you are on the right track. You don't have to know your exact job title or employer. That will come in time. Just get a general idea of which fields intrigue you and how well they match up with your natural abilities.

If you are a recent graduate starting your career, be encouraged by the changes in our government. No one knows how things will turn out with President Trump, but with a businessman running the country, it bodes well for a dramatic improvement in employment. If you are struggling to get hired because you still don't know what you want to do, focus on getting a job — any kind of job — in a company that appeals to you, whether that's Google, U.S. Steel or your local Eat'n Park.

All employers need to develop talent for the future, and if you do well as a dishwasher, you will get promoted faster than you imagine. Really.

If you are already in the workforce but don't enjoy your work, that's a crying shame, and I hope you will make the effort to find out why you are miserable and to change accordingly. We each have a purpose in life, which can be fulfilled at least in part through the work we do. Figure out why you are on this planet, and fulfill that purpose. You, and everyone in your life, will be happier when you do.

If you are working and believe you are in the right job and career, hallelujah! You are not in the majority. You have probably chosen a field that draws upon your natural abilities and learned the value of building strong workplace relationships.

After this column is gone, I will still be around. After all, I run two small consulting businesses, so you are welcome to continue to contact me with your questions. I have been blessed to find work that I love, part of which has been writing this column, which has benefited me in countless ways. In the early stages of my consulting career, it gave me visibility and credibility. Over time, it honed my writing skills, which enabled me to write a few books. Meeting deadlines made me more disciplined. Most of all, though, I grew in knowledge and wisdom by contemplating the people and experiences I encountered daily, which allowed me to come up with a column that, I hope, has positively influenced your life.

If this final column causes you to reflect on your career and how to maximize the time and talents with which you've been blessed, I can say good-bye with a happy heart, or in Latin, that's roughly equivalent to “te amo.”

Contact Chris Posti at www.postiinc.com, www.collegegradcareercoaching.com or 724-344-1668.