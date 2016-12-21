Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Business Headlines

Pittsburgh Glass Works' Creighton plant sold to Mexican producer
Kim Leonard | Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

The Pittsburgh Glass Works' Creighton plant in East Deer is among the U.S. manufacturing plants that glass producer Vitro SAB de CV of Mexico plans to acquire in a $310 million deal.

The plant that produces windshields and other glass for the auto industry was PPG Industries Inc.'s original glass plant, established in 1883. North Shore-based Pittsburgh Glass Works LLC acquired it in a PPG divestiture eight years ago.

The Creighton plant is represented by the United Steelworkers union. In recent years, the plant had about 200 employees. A USW spokesman declined comment.

Vitro announced an agreement this week to acquire Pittsburgh Glass Works' original equipment manufacturer business, which sells glass to automakers, from LKQ Corp.

Chicago-based LKQ plans to spin off an aftermarket, or replacement, glass distribution business that won't be part of the sale.

Vitro said it's buying seven manufacturing plants in all, plus two satellite facilities and two float glass furnaces in the United States, along with a manufacturing plant in Poland and equity in joint ventures in North America and China.

Joseph P. Boutross, director of investor relations for LKQ, confirmed Wednesday that the Creighton plant and all other manufacturing facilities are to be sold. The deal is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2017.

A representative of Vitro could not be reached for comment.

Adrian Sada Gonzalez, chairman of Vitro's board of directors, said in a statement that the purchase will complement Vitro's $750 million acquisition in October of PPG's construction, or architectural flat glass, business, including a research and development center in Harmar and plants in Carlisle, Pa.; California; Oregon; and Texas.

LKQ and Vitro have a multi-year supply agreement as part of the deal, in which the aftermarket distribution business will buy glass from Vitro.

PPG was founded in 1883 as Pittsburgh Plate Glass, but in recent years has focused on making paints and coatings. PPG sold its 40 percent stake in Pittsburgh Glass Works in February.

Tribune-Review staff writer Kim Leonard can be reached at 724-226-4674 or kleonard@tribweb.com.

