West Penn Power says improvements will decrease outages

West Penn Power said it's wrapping up $17 million in spending this year to improve wires and poles that carry electricity to customers, and install remote control and other equipment intended to prevent or shorten outages.

The utility's projects include about $100,000 for new insulated, corrosion-resistant underground cable in the Saybrook Village neighborhood in Greensburg.

Neighbors there “have experienced more outages than they need to,” said Todd Meyers, spokesman for Greensburg-based West Penn Power, part of FirstEnergy Corp.

Insulated, buried lines that serve the Saybrook Village homes date to the 1980s, he said, and years of moisture and acidity in the ground breaks down those types of cables that then need to be dug up, spliced and repaired. Newer cables installed underground are threaded inside conduit similar to plastic piping for protection, he said.

The recent Saybrook Village work is part of a project that will continue for several years, Meyers said, adding he didn't have a total cost figure. About a mile of underground cable also was replaced this year, for $440,000, in Quail Acres in Washington County.

West Penn's long-term, distribution system improvements this year are part of a five-year, $88 million effort through 2020 to cut the number and duration of outages for the company's 720,000 customers in 23 counties. The state Public Utility Commission approved the plan in February.

West Penn had 827,613 power interruptions in 2015, for a total 3.4 million minutes, compared to 722,597 interruptions in 2014, for 2.6 million minutes, according to a PUC report. Meyers attributed much of the increase to heavy storms in June and July 2015.

West Penn's 2016 projects also include:

• $3.5 million for electronic circuit breakers on 26 circuits in Vandergrift, Jeannette and Lower Burrell and in Washington County that can be reset remotely when a falling tree hits a line, for example. This allows the utility to restore power more quickly in some cases than dispatching a crew, Meyers said. The Westmoreland work is related to five power substations.

• $3 million for remote-controlled switches on higher-voltage distribution circuits at 45 locations in substations or on overhead lines.

• $2.7 million for fuses, wires and other equipment on about 80 overhead circuits that can sense irregularities in power flow, and prevent and shorten outages.

• $2.5 million to rebuild parts of 38 distribution circuits and install equipment such as animal guards.

To recover what it spends to improve its distribution system, the utility currently assesses an interim, state-approved charge that amounts to 3 cents a month for a typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours, Meyers said.

FirstEnergy Corp. in October filed proposed new rates with the Public Utility Commission that would increase West Penn Power residential customers' bills by an average 7.2 percent or $8.09 a month, for a total bill of $121.08. Increases of 10 percent or more were proposed for the company's three other Pennsylvania utilities. New rates would bump that special charge back to zero, said Nils Hagen-Frederiksen, PUC press secretary, because the assumption is that increased expenses would be folded into the request for higher rates.

Meyers said the utility also invested about $200 million for maintenance and other projects on its transmission and distribution systems in 2016.

Kim Leonard is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4674 or kleonard@tribweb.com.