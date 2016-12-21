Senate panel urges action against 'predatory' drug pricing

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Staggering hikes — in some cases higher than 5,000 percent — in prices of prescription drugs threaten the health and economic stability of Americans who can't afford vital medicines, a congressional report warned Wednesday.

The findings by the Senate Special Committee on Aging summarize the panel's 2016 investigation of records from four pharmaceutical companies and public hearings that focused on sudden price spikes in decades-old medications and the pricing decisions imposed by drug industry entrepreneur Martin Shkreli and other industry executives.

Turing Pharmaceuticals and Retrophin, two firms once headed by Shkreli; embattled drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International; and Rodelis Therapeutics are among companies that dramatically raised prices on decades-old, off-patent drugs they acquired and controlled through monopoly business models, the report said.

Shkreli gained widespread criticism for his role in directing drug price increases at Retrophin and Turing. The increases included a more than 5,000 percent hike for Daraprim, a medication used to treat a parasitic disease that often afflicts those with weakened immune systems, including HIV patients.

Valeant has weathered multiple investigations over the company's drug pricing and distribution policies. Rodelis acquired the rights to distribute a drug used to treat multi-drug-resistant tuberculosis and later imposed a 2,060 percent price increase. The acquisition was rescinded weeks after the hike.

“The skyrocketing prices of prescription drugs affect every American family, particularly our seniors,” said Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, who chairs the committee. “We must work to stop the bad actors who are driving up the prices of drugs that they did nothing to develop ... just because, as one executive essentially said, ‘because I can.' ”

Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., the panel's ranking minority member, criticized what she termed the “predatory” hedge fund model of drug pricing. She called it “immoral for the patients and taxpayers who ultimately foot the bill — especially for generic drugs that can be made for pennies a dose.”

In response, Retrophin said the Senate report focused on Shkreli's tenure and concluded the firm appeared to have renounced his business model. “Today, Retrophin is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company dedicated to delivering life-changing therapies to people living with rare diseases who have few, if any, treatment options,” the company said.

Reiterating earlier statements to the committee, Turing said it “has taken numerous steps to ensure access to Daraprim for every patient that needs it.”

The other firms and Shkreli did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment on the report.