2 Brazilian companies settle bribery charges for $3.5B

WASHINGTON — Brazilian construction conglomerate Odebrecht and major petrochemical company Braskem have agreed to pay a combined penalty of at least $3.5 billion to settle allegations that they bribed government officials in a dozen countries around the world, U.S. authorities said Wednesday.

The Brazilian corporations admitted to paying hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes, money that law enforcement officials say was authorized at the highest corporate levels and was concealed through shell companies and offshore entities. Both companies have pleaded guilty to bribery-related charges in federal court in New York and have resolved charges from authorities in Brazil, Switzerland and the United States. The Justice Department called it the largest-ever resolution under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, a 1977 law that makes it illegal to bribe foreign government officials for business.

U.S. law enforcement officials say bribes totaling about $788 million were paid since 2001 in connection with about 100 projects around the world. Some of the offshore entities that were used to hold and disburse the funds were owned or operated by people in the United States, and some meetings where the scheming occurred took place in Miami, federal prosecutors said.

Court documents allege that Odebrecht created a stand-alone unit, called the Division of Special Operations, that “effectively functioned as a bribe department” within the company and that relied on an off-the-books communication system of secure emails, code names and passwords.

“Odebrecht had a division in its company dedicated solely to bribery, a full team of people dedicated to criminal conduct,” FBI assistant director Stephen Richardson said.

The companies have both agreed to cooperate with law enforcement, including in investigations into individual company officials.

In a statement, William Burck, a lawyer for Odebrecht, said the company is “glad to be turning the page and focusing on its future.”

The company is at the center of the probe of state-run oil giant Petrobras, which has ensnared Brazilian politicians and business people.

Some of the corrupt payments alleged Wednesday went to Petrobas employees and executives, and to political parties and government officials in Brazil, the Justice Department said.