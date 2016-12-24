Obama oil pipeline rules face uncertain future under Trump

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BILLINGS, Mont. — President Obama's administration is expected to push through long-delayed safety measures for the nation's sprawling network of oil pipelines in its final days, despite resistance from industry and concern that President-elect Donald Trump may scuttle them.

The measures are aimed at preventing increasingly frequent accidents such as a 176,000-gallon spill that fouled a North Dakota creek this month. Thousands more accidents over the past decade caused $2.5 billion in damages nationwide and dumped almost 38 million gallons of fuels.

Fights over pipelines have intensified in recent years, illustrated by the dispute over TransCanada's Keystone XL plan and efforts by American Indians to stop the Dakota Access Pipeline from crossing beneath the Missouri River near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation.

The U.S. Department of Transportation proposal covers roughly 200,000 miles of lines that crisscross the country and carry crude, gasoline and other hazardous liquids.

Environmental and safety advocates have criticized the agency's commitment to tightening oversight of that network after a key safety feature — automatic valves that quickly shut down ruptured lines — was omitted from a draft rule published in 2015.

Further revisions sought by the petroleum industry could make the rule largely ineffective, said Carl Weimer with the Pipeline Safety Trust. But keeping the proposal intact would expose it to a legal challenge or reversal by a Republican-controlled Congress and Trump, an enthusiastic advocate for fossil fuels whose administration would enforce the new safety provisions, Weimer added.

“We already viewed it as an incremental step. If they water it down at all or extend the timelines, it's going to be an even smaller step,” he said.

Regulators began crafting the new rule after a 2010 Michigan pipeline break released almost 1 million gallons of crude into the Kalamazoo River. It's languished amid industry criticisms, interventions from Congress and the bureaucratic inertia of the federal regulatory process.

A Tesoro Corp. pipeline break that spilled more than 20,000 barrels of oil into a Tioga, N.D., wheat field still isn't fully cleaned up more than three years after it happened. The company responsible hasn't even set a date for completion. Some say that one of the largest onshore oil spills recorded in the United States serves as a cautionary example, especially given a recent pipeline break about 150 miles south and ongoing debates over the four-state Dakota Access pipeline.

A recent boom in domestic drilling saw accident rates for pipelines increase by roughly a third. The number of hazardous liquid pipeline accidents in the country increased from 350 in 2010 to 462 in 2015.

The Transportation Department proposal calls for tougher inspection and repair criteria, leak detection systems on more lines and other measures to cut risk. Companies also would be required to inspect lines after flooding or other extreme events, a provision adopted after a 2011 ExxonMobil pipeline break spilled 63,000 gallons of crude into Montana's Yellowstone River.

Industry representatives argue it would cost companies $600 million a year and almost $5 billion over the next decade. That's almost 30 times the government's estimate of $22.5 million annually.

Association of Oil Pipe Lines Vice President John Stoody said the rule would force pipeline owners to immediately repair lines with microscopic cracks or traces of corrosion. Currently, the industry is allowed to monitor smaller defects and schedule repairs later.

“It has the potential to distract us away from higher-priority safety issues,” Stoody said of the more stringent repair criteria.

Advocates say the rule is particularly important for rural areas. Current regulations apply primarily to lines in “high consequence areas” with large populations or environmentally sensitive features such as drinking water supplies.

Lines outside those areas are not required to be inspected with mechanical devices known as “pipeline pigs,” which travel inside lines looking for flaws.