Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Share This Page
Business Headlines

Coal Traders See End of Price Rally as China Ramps Up Output

Bloomberg News | Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

PRAGUE — Coal's recovery was one of the biggest surprises in commodities this year, but it's all poised to end as output rises from China, producer of half the world's supply.

After half a decade of declines, European prices rebounded more than 80 percent as China, also the world's biggest consumer of the fuel, boosted imports. Benchmark month-ahead contracts will fall by more than 25 percent by the end of next year, according to the median in a Bloomberg survey of six analysts and traders.

Just as Chinese policy limiting mining days kick-started the rally, a gradual boost in domestic output during autumn will accelerate a slide, according to analysts. Once seasonal winter demand in the northern hemisphere is over, China will need less imports at the same time as abundant output by other producers will keep a lid on prices from Australia to Antwerp.

“The market is going to be determined by whatever the Chinese are going to do,” said Thomas Pugh, a commodities economist at Capital Economics Ltd. in London, who predicted a price of $60 in the survey. “Everything else fades into the background.”

Forecasts ranged from $57.50 to $75 a ton, with the median at $60. Month-ahead fuel for delivery to Amsterdam, Rotterdam or Antwerp was little changed at $82.75 at 10:41 a.m. in London. Coal at Australia's Newcastle port, as well as front-month futures on China's Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange, are up more than 70 percent this year.

The speed and magnitude of the price recovery prompted Chinese officials to loosen curbs ahead of winter. China restricted output earlier this year to the equivalent of 276 days of annual capacity to reduce a glut and support prices to aid the debt-burdened industry, before relaxing rules in September.

Chinese coal production in November climbed to the highest level this year. Average daily output jumped 13 percent from the previous month, according to Bloomberg calculations based on data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

Prices may gain further before falling once the winter is over, according to Erik Stavseth, an analyst at Arctic Securities in Oslo, who's tracked the market for almost a decade. That may encourage some of the world's biggest suppliers from Australia to Indonesia to ramp up output, even if China doesn't immediately reduce imports, which would help push prices back down, he said.

At the same time, global coal use will “stall and plateau” over the next five years, according to the Paris-based International Energy Agency. While supply remains abundant, demand in Europe and the United States will decline further as their economies switch to cleaner energy sources, it said in a report this month.

Europe in particular is unlikely to change course, according to Georgi Slavov, head of research at Marex Spectron Ltd. in London. The “temporary excitement” in the market caused by prolonged unexpected outages at Electricite de France SA's nuclear plants this year probably won't be repeated, so demand for replacement fuels like coal will fall again, he said.

Adding to the bearish outlook is the election of Donald Trump, who has pledged to revive his country's coal mining industry and repeal environmental regulations passed under President Obama. If Trump makes good on his promises and throws failing U.S. mines a safety line, increased output would drive prices lower, said Guillaume Perret, the director of Perret Associates in London, an industry consultant.

Australia, Indonesia and Russia also have the capacity to increase exports, according to Diana Bacila, an analyst at StromGeo AS's Nena unit in Oslo. The risk of weather-induced supply disruptions are also fading as meteorologists predict that the current La Nina weather pattern, which five years ago caused rains to flood Australian mines, will remain weak to nonexistent, she said.

The slump next year “will happen — it's not a question of if, but when,'' Slavov said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.