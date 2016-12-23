Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Wal-Mart plans training center
Kim Leonard | Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

Wal-Mart plans to open its first regional employee training facility in Western Pennsylvania at the Natrona Heights super center store in Harrison.

The Wal-Mart Academy would be in a 3,000-square-foot addition to the store and would have a staff of about 12, said Erica Jones, senior manager of communications for the retailer. Plans have been submitted with the Harrison planning commission, and pending approvals the center could open in mid-2017.

About 30 hourly supervisors, department managers and assistant managers at a time, from about 25 Pittsburgh area stores, would take two-week training courses at the academy, Jones said.

Wal-Mart has opened 40 academies since February and will have 200 by late 2017, she said. The concept is designed to provide customers with a more consistent experience and help the company develop talent. It is part of a $2.7 billion investment over two years in training, higher wages and education.

Jones said the Natrona Heights super center was chosen as an academy site in part for its central location in the region and will have classroom and office space. Workers traditionally have been trained in stores, she said.

Bentonville, Ark.-based Wal-Mart Stores Inc. has a total 54,000 employees at 161 stores across Pennsylvania.

Reach Tribune-Review staff writer Kim Leonard at 724-226-4674 or kleonard@tribweb.com.

