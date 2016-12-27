Hacked data said to be used in trading

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Chinese traders hacked into the computer systems of U.S. law firms that handle mergers, then used the data for insider trading that generated more than $4 million in illegal profits, federal prosecutors and regulators charged Tuesday.

The suspects in the alleged criminal marriage of cyber-hacking and securities fraud targeted at least seven law firms and other entities that handle the sensitive and often lucrative legal work of advising companies pursuing mergers and acquisitions, according to a 13-count superseding indictment unsealed in New York.

Operating from April 2014 through late 2015, the alleged scheme ultimately gained access to secret information from two law firms about pending corporate deals, prosecutors charged.

The suspects allegedly prized, targeted and gained access to the emails of attorneys directly involved in the deals. Prosecutors charged they exchanged a list of partners who performed such work at one of the firms before hacking into that firm's computer system.

Using that information, the suspects allegedly bought stocks in the companies involved in the deals, and ultimately sold the investments at a profit when the mergers or acquisitions were announced.

Preet Bharara, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said the allegations spotlight the vulnerability of highly-sensitive law firm records to the efforts of determined cyber criminals.

“This case of cyber meets securities fraud should serve as a wake-up call for law firms around the world: you are and will be targets of cyber hacking, because you have information valuable to would-be criminals,” said Bharara, whose office has successfully prosecuted dozens of insider-trading cases.

The Securities and Exchange Commission filed a parallel civil lawsuit that seeks an asset freeze aimed at preventing the suspects from cashing in on their alleged trading gains.