Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Share This Page
Business Headlines

Auto sales tally for '16 will be a squeaker

Usa Today | Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, 10:03 p.m.
In this Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2014, file photo, Mike Johnson, a sales manager at a local Honda car dealership, walks past a row of Honda CRVs in Tempe, Ariz. America's love of trucks and SUVs helped push most automakers to healthy sales gains in April 2016 as Honda and Nissan reported best-ever April sales. Ford posted record SUV sales, while Toyota broke a record for SUV and truck sales.
FILE - In this March 13, 2015 file photo, a worker inspects a new 2015 aluminum-alloy body Ford F-150 truck at the company's Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo, Mo. Ford's U.S. sales jumped 5 percent in August 2015 as sales of its new F-150 pickup gained steam. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Updated 17 hours ago

No matter how auto sales turn out when they are reported Wednesday, it's going to be a squeaker.

The auto industry is on the cusp of reporting another record year, perhaps topping 17.5 million new vehicles sold in the United States. But the numbers are so close that forecasters are divided on the prospect.

The focus is turning, instead, to 2017 to see whether the industry can reignite sales growth based on consumer optimism, a rising stock market and a healthy housing market.

“Retail automotive sales continue at a blistering pace, giving the auto industry plenty to celebrate as we close out the year,” says Eric Lyman, chief industry analyst for ALG, a consulting firm that tracks auto values and sales, in a statement.

Other auto industry analysts aren't as bullish. They point to rising interest rates, lower trade-in values and potentially tighter financing as proof the end of the long cycle of rising auto sales is nearing an end, just in time for 2017.

“The game isn't over, but it looks like we're in the fourth quarter and the clock is ticking,” wrote Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas in a Dec. 22 note.

At the end of November, the industry was up only 0.1 percent on sales for the first 11 months of the year. That's only a difference of 20,139 vehicles out of 15,859,922 sold, Autodata reports.

But automakers weren't holding back in December when it came to the final sales push. The promotions and advertising budgets were being blown out in order to squeeze out every last sale.

Experts for ALG and another industry tracker, Kelley Blue Book, think that a sales run that started in 2009 when the industry hit a recessionary annual bottom of 10.4 million new vehicles sold will come to an end for 2016. Analysts at Edmunds.com. an auto sales website, by contrast, thinks the industry will hit a new record – barely.

“Dealers and automakers are hustling to squeeze out just enough units to set an annual record,” says Jeremy Acevedo, a senior analyst for Edmunds.com in a statement. “It's shaping up to be a true photo finish.”

One way that automakers can goose sales: discounting. ALG says automakers were offering an average of $3,673 per vehicle in sales incentives in December, up a whopping 19.9 percent from a year ago.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.