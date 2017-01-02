Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Business Headlines

Idaho oil and gas industry growing

The Associated Press | Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, 10:03 p.m.

Updated 17 hours ago

BOISE — The amount of severance taxes generated by Idaho's oil and gas industry is getting close to paying what it costs the state to regulate that industry.

Idaho Department of Lands Director Tom Schultz estimates that 2017 severance taxes will come close to the break-even point as natural gas production has been increasing.

Besides that, officials say, the industry is also generating income tax, sales tax, property tax and business tax for the state.

Idaho has a long history of oil and gas exploration starting in the early 1900s. Peaks for well permits occurred in the 1920s, 1950s and 1980s. Twenty-five of Idaho's 44 counties have had oil and gas exploration, Schultz said.

But it's only been in recent years that ground-penetrating radar has given geologists three-dimensional views and narrowed search areas.

“There have been lots of exploratory wells drilled, but no production,” Schultz said. “The production didn't happen until 2013.”

In fiscal year 2016, the state spent $180,000 more than it received in severance taxes regulating the nascent industry. But in the first four months of the current fiscal year, Idaho has collected more in severance taxes than in the previous three years combined.

Continued production in southwest Idaho looks good, and additional production in south-central and southeastern Idaho appears promising, said state geologist Ed Ratchford, director of the Idaho Geological Survey.

In southwest Idaho, Texas-based Alta Mesa has eight producing wells in a basin Ratchford said could extend into Oregon, though the state doesn't have the kind geological information needed to confirm that conclusion.

Alta Mesa, which faces competition from other oil and gas companies, is not required to make public information it has spent millions of dollars to acquire. But the company has built significant infrastructure.

