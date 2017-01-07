Expect more store closings despite big holiday sales

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In a sign of how dramatically the landscape is changing when it comes to shopping, experts say store closings are likely to continue in 2017 despite the fact that retailers just had their biggest growth in holiday sales in five years.

Consumers finally opened their wallets, making purchases on everything from toys to apparel. But a record amount of the spending for the season went to online sellers. And when the droves eventually showed up in stores, much of the foot traffic was driven by discounting.

Promotions are great for shoppers, but not terribly profitable business for those who own traditional stores.

“This was a fantastic shopping season, but for many department store and apparel retailers, this was a very challenging holiday,” said Steven Barr, retail consumer leader for consultants PwC. “I anticipate we will see significant numbers of store closures.”

Macy's, for instance, has already announced it will close about 100 stores in 2017. And last week, Sears announced it will close 108 Kmarts and 42 Sears stores.

Other department store chains may follow suit.

Yet the switch comes at a time when retailing, as a whole, is shining.

Americans are just in a mood to spend again. The shopping binge came as the Consumer Confidence Index hit a 13-year high in a surge of optimism about the economy, jobs and income, The Conference Board, a nonprofit research organization, reported Tuesday.

Overall, consumers spent $196 billion on holiday purchases, up 3.8 percent, the biggest increase since 2011, research firm Conlumino said in a recent report. Mastercard's SpendingPulse put the increase at 4 percent and said the day before Christmas was the top shopping day of the season.

While stores saw a 2.6 percent increase, the big winners were online sellers, which saw their sales soar 17.1 percent, Conlumino said. It was the biggest online gain in at least a decade.

Amazon and other online-only sellers scored big. Among traditional retailers, the big gains went to discounters — but not to mass merchandisers and department stores.

For stores, the season could have gone worse. After a post-Thanksgiving shopping surge, consumers quieted down in early December. Warmer temperatures kept some shoppers out of the malls. But then along came colder weather in much of the country and blizzards that drove some into the comfort of warm malls.

As retailers look to the new year, the challenge for store chains will be to better define their place in the market and create more of an experience for those who venture in — and away from their computer keyboards.

Stores that become a destination or entertain the customer are more likely to survive, PwC's Barr said.

“The retail store is not dead,” he said, “but the retail store of the past is dead.”