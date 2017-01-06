Job growth slows, but wages rising

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WASHINGTON — The economy finished 2016 with a slowdown in job growth but a surge in wage gains, a mixed picture that has come to mark President Obama's stewardship of the nation's long but relatively weak recovery from the Great Recession.

Employers added 156,000 jobs in December — the 75th straight month of job creation and the longest stretch since record-keeping began in 1939, the Labor Department said Friday.

The nation's payrolls have grown by about 10.5 million since Obama took office eight years ago. That's more than under President George W. Bush's two terms, but a little less than half the job creation during President Clinton's tenure.

The 4.7 percent December unemployment rate, although up a notch from November, is about where it was before the financial crisis erupted in late 2007.

President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to boost the nation's modest pace of economic growth with lower taxes, cuts in business regulations and incentives to spur infrastructure investments.

But as he enters the White House, Trump faces an economy that is already at or close to full employment, making it increasingly hard to keep up a high rate of job growth.

Thanks partly to a tighter labor market, weak global economy and strong dollar, job growth slowed last year to a monthly average of 180,000, down from about 230,000 in 2015 and 250,000 in 2014.

Still, Harry Holzer, a professor at Georgetown University and former Labor Department chief economist under Clinton, said Trump would be “inheriting a pretty good job market, a job market that's almost completely recovered from the Great Recession.”

He said that Trump could lift job growth further — though temporarily — through fiscal stimulus, whether by tax cuts or infrastructure spending.

Economists say about 50,000 to 100,000 new jobs a month are needed to keep pace with the growth in workforce population and maintain the unemployment rate. But rising wages could lure more people to enter or return to the job market, Holzer said, and that could knock the jobless rate down to around 4 percent.

Obama began his presidency in January 2009 with job losses mounting near 800,000 that month and unemployment rising fast toward 10 percent. A big fiscal stimulus early in his first term, along with aggressive policies from the Federal Reserve, helped to stabilize the economy, and the job market began to grow in 2010.

But the economic recovery, while steady, has been slow by historical standards. Millions of workers laid off during the recession dropped out of the labor force and remain unaccounted for, and many more workers are stuck in part-time jobs than before the downturn.

Meanwhile, most wage earners saw meager pay gains as sluggish productivity growth and other factors, such as globalization, contributed to holding down earnings for lower-paying or routine jobs.

More recently, the tightening labor market has forced employers to pay more to fill positions. In December average wages for all private-sector workers rose at the fastest annual pace since 2009, increasing 2.9 percent, led by sharp gains in the high-end information sector and the lower-paying hotel and restaurant business.