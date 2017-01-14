Social Security rule change will cost taxpayers up to $500 more this year

NEW YORK — It's tax time again, and President-elect Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans in Congress have promised to slash them.

For millions of Americans, however, a tax increase will be the first thing they see. About 12 million workers will pay more this year thanks to an automatic adjustment in their payroll taxes. Unlike previous years, this rise in the Social Security “taxable minimum” — the amount of income subject to tax — is a whopper: 7.3 percent, the most in 34 years. That could cost each affected worker as much as $539, and much more if they're self-employed.

What's changing?

Workers at the top of the income spectrum pay Social Security payroll taxes only on a portion of their wages. For the past two years, only the first $118,500 of earnings was subject to the 6.2 percent tax. In 2017, this taxable minimum jumps to $127,200.

That's an extra $8,700 that could now be subject to the 6.2 percent Social Security payroll tax, costing you as much as $539 more by the end of the year. Employers, who pay their own 6.2 percent tax on payrolls, will see costs rise too — self-employed workers could see their Social Security tax burden jump to more than $1,000. However, as always, they're able to deduct the employer portion on their income tax returns.

About $11.6 billion in new tax revenue could come from the change, the Social Security Administration estimates.

Why such a big increase?

The government is making up for lost time. The 2017 hike is essentially two years of wage gains packed into one. The Social Security Administration couldn't raise the taxable minimum last year because rules prevent an increase from happening in a year when Social Security recipients don't get a cost-of-living increase.

How many are affected?

About 12 million will pay more because of the higher minimum this year, the SSA estimates, out of 173 million workers paying into Social Security. In any given year, about 6 percent of all workers make more than the taxable minimum, a number that's been consistent for decades. The SSA estimates that almost 20 percent of workers reach the taxable minimum at some point in their careers, even if only for one year.

Why does the taxable minimum exist?

The U.S. income tax was envisioned as a progressive tax, with the wealthiest supposedly bearing the largest tax burden and the lowest-income Americans paying nothing or even receiving tax credits. The Social Security payroll tax is unusual in that lower-income Americans end up paying a greater share of their income than the rich.

The idea is that the Social Security taxes you pay should more or less correspond with the benefits you eventually receive. However, the benefit formula is progressive, with lower- and middle-income earners getting bigger Social Security checks relative to what they put in than the wealthy. No matter how much you contribute, the most you can get from Social Security this year is $2,687 per month.

One argument for raising the taxable minimum is that the Social Security payroll tax hasn't kept up with ever-widening income inequality. While the share of citizens who exceed the taxable minimum has held steady, the share of the nation's income subject to the Social Security payroll tax has been slipping, from 90 percent in the early 1980s to less than 83 percent. That's because workers at the very top are earning so much more than they used to, and the vast majority of their wages avoid Social Security payroll taxes.

Will my benefits rise, too?

Barely. While the taxable minimum is based on an index of U.S. wages, Social Security benefits are based on prices. Given low inflation, they're inching up just 0.3 percent. That 2017 cost-of-living adjustment means the average retired worker gets an extra $5 a month, bringing the average retiree's monthly Social Security check to $1,360.