Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

Data programs may violate net neutrality, FCC says

The Washington Post | Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 17 hours ago

If you've used or heard of programs such as T-Mobile's Binge On or Music Freedom, then you're familiar with an increasingly common business tactic known as zero rating: the decision by a cellphone carrier to let you stretch your data plan by exempting some services, such as Spotify or Netflix, from your monthly data cap.

But now, federal regulators are raising concerns about two such programs — operated by AT&T and Verizon — saying that although they potentially help customers get more out of their plans, the programs pose “significant risks to consumers and competition” and may violate a key part of the government's net neutrality rules.

The warning comes as part of a white paper published by the Federal Communications Commission, which finds that AT&T's Sponsored Data plan and Verizon's FreeBee Data program could choke off the rise of online video companies that are not owned by or affiliated with the telecom giants.

“Our concerns,” the report said of AT&T's plan, “are based in part, but not entirely, on the fact that unaffiliated mobile video service providers must pay a significant, clearly identifiable amount of money for the sponsored data needed to offer streaming video programming to ... subscribers on a zero-rated basis.”

Consumer advocates argue that zero-rating potentially advantages large, wealthy companies at the expense of smaller start-ups or small businesses that cannot hope to afford special treatment by the network operators. Services such as T-Mobile's Binge On pose less of a problem, the FCC said, in part because they don't involve any fees between content companies and the Internet provider.

But AT&T's practice of exempting its own video service from mobile data caps is different, the FCC said. Not only does AT&T charge other content companies that may want to participate in the program, but AT&T has not shown, despite its claims, that it offers the same terms to all companies, including its own, the agency said.

“It may be the case that it's fair, but we have no way of telling,” said an FCC official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the issue publicly. The official added that the FCC would probably revise its report if it received further information about the deal between AT&T and its subsidiary, but that AT&T has not provided enough evidence. Officials from major fixed and wireless Internet providers met with FCC staff throughout 2016 to explain their plans.

In a statement, AT&T questioned the FCC's objections to a practice that gives consumers the ability “to watch video without incurring any data charges. This practice, which has been embraced by AT&T and other broadband providers, has enabled millions of consumers to enjoy the latest popular content and services — for free.”

Similarly, the FCC said Verizon's FreeBee program could give the carrier's own online video product, go90, an artificial advantage over other video providers. But go90 is not as developed as DirecTV Now, it said, and is less of a direct competitor to services such as Sling TV, Hulu and Netflix.

Aspects of programs such as AT&T's may run afoul of the FCC's net neutrality rules, the FCC said, by violating the “general conduct rule” — a catchall clause designed to give regulators the ability to investigate carrier behavior if it is suspected to be anti-competitive.

But with Republicans poised to assume control of the agency under the incoming Trump administration, many analysts expect the general conduct rule - and the broader net neutrality regulations of which they are a part - to be unenforced or rolled back.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.