CVS reaches deal with Impax to sell low-cost EpiPen rival

CVS Health Corp. said it will start selling a competitor to Mylan NV's EpiPen allergy shot at its drugstores for a lower price of $109.99 for a two-pack, a move that could cut into EpiPen's market share.

The retailer said in an email that it had reached a deal with Impax Laboratories Inc., the maker of a generic version of the epinephrine injector Adrenaclick, to sell the Impax product at a discount. That compares with a list price of more than $600 for an EpiPen two-pack, and a $300 list price for an authorized generic EpiPen that Cecil-based Mylan introduced in December. Both autoinjectors deliver a dose of the old drug epinephrine to help stop severe allergic reactions.

“We have partnered with Impax to purchase their epinephrine auto-injector at a price that is lower than similar brand or authorized generic epinephrine auto-injectors,” Helena Foulkes, president of CVS Pharmacy, said in the email. “We are passing these savings along to our customers and patients.”

The new price will be lower than the roughly $200 cash price that CVS previously had been selling the Impax generic for, she said in an interview.

Mylan since last summer has faced a storm of criticism from Congress and patients over the price of its EpiPen, which has had numerous price increases since 2007.

While the Impax epinephrine product is on the market, it has relatively low market share because many people aren't aware of it. At major drugstores, before the price cuts were announced, it retailed for between $200 and $400, according to a search on the website GoodRx on Wednesday.

Foulkes said that CVS would work to inform doctors about the availability of the generic at the new lower price.

“I think there will be a very high level of interest, given the price differential,” she said. She said CVS pharmacists around the country have received tens of thousands of complaints about the cost of EpiPen in recent months, and the company sought out the deal in part to provide an alternative to patients who were having trouble affording EpiPen. The deal will be available to both insured as well as cash-paying patients, Foulkes said.

Separately, Cigna Corp. said it no longer covers the EpiPen,effective Jan. 7, and has chosen Mylan's generic version instead, according to a list of prescription drug changes posted by Cigna's pharmacy-management unit.