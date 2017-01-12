Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

Financial companies lead U.S. stocks lower; oil rises

The Associated Press | Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, 10:09 p.m.

Updated 13 hours ago

Banks and other financial companies led stocks lower Thursday, wiping out much of the market's gains from a day earlier.

Phone companies, real estate, utilities and health care stocks eked out gains. Energy, technology and other stocks that posted big gains in the weeks after the November election lost ground. Hess slumped 4.8 percent and chipmaker Micron Technology fell 2.1 percent.

Banks, which moved sharply higher through much of the postelection rally in November and December, were hurt by a drop in bond yields, which can push down interest rates on loans, squeezing profits.

“The market has been running pretty nicely this year, so this is just a little bit of a pullback, a little bit of a consolidation,” said Troy Logan, managing director at Warren Financial Service. “Anything that has run well postelection has pulled back somewhat today.”

The Dow Jones industrial average slid 63.28 points, or 0.3 percent, to 19,891. The average had briefly been down more than 183 points. The Standard & Poor's 500 index lost 4.88 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,270.44. The Nasdaq composite snapped a seven-day winning streak that delivered five consecutive record highs. On Thursday, the index fell 16.16 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,547.49.

The market's slide came as investors looked ahead to several weeks of companies reporting their latest quarterly results. That begins Friday, when several major banks are due to report earnings, including Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo.

The latest drop in bond yields weighed on bank stocks Thursday. The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 2.36 percent from 2.37 percent late Wednesday.

Beyond that, some traders may have also been selling bank stocks to lock in the sector's recent gains, Logan said.

“Tomorrow is the big day for a lot of the big banks,” he said. “They've run up pretty nicely postelection and through this year.”

PNC Financial Services Group lost $2.85, or 2.4 percent, to $117.93, while Zions Bancorporation fell 95 cents, or 2.2 percent, to $42.97. JPMorgan Chase shed 84 cents, or 1 percent, to $86.24.

Companies issuing earnings forecasts also grabbed investors' attention Thursday.

Hess slid 4.8 percent after the oil company said it will take a $3.8 billion charge in the fourth quarter. The stock fell $2.99 to $58.85.

Other companies making news also lost ground.

Mylan fell 1.4 percent on news that rival CVS slashed its price on a generic version of Adrenaclick, a lesser-known treatment similar to EpiPen, which can cost more than $600. The version that CVS will is selling costs about a sixth of the price of Mylan's EpiPen. The stock shed 51 cents to $36.77.

Fiat Chrysler tumbled 10.3 percent after the U.S. government accused the automaker of violating vehicle emission laws. The Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday that Fiat Chrysler failed to disclose software in some of its vehicles with diesel engines that allows them to emit more pollution than allowed under the Clean Air Act. Shares in Fiat slid $1.14 to $9.95.

Markets overseas were mixed.

In Europe, Germany's DAX fell 1.1 percent, while France's CAC 40 slid 0.5 percent despite new data showing eurozone industrial production jumped 1.5 percent in November. Britain's FTSE 100 was flat. In Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped 1.2 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped 0.5 percent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.1 percent. South Korea's Kospi bucked the trend to rise 0.6 percent.

Energy futures closed higher. Benchmark crude oil rose 76 cents, or 1.5 percent, to close at $53.01 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, which is used to price oil sold internationally, added 91 cents, or 1.7 percent, to close at $56.01 a barrel in London.

In other energy trading, wholesale gasoline added 2 cents to $1.61 a gallon and heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.68 a gallon. Natural gas futures gained 16 cents, or 5 percent, to $3.39 per 1,000 cubic feet.

In currency trading, the dollar fell to 114.63 yen from 115.43 on Wednesday. The euro rose to $1.0626 from $1.0576. The pound, which has been weakening recently amid concern that Britain might break off completely from the European Union's single market, lost ground again to the dollar. The British currency slid to $1.2163 from $1.2208.

The price of gold rose $3.20 to $1,199.80 an ounce. Silver was little changed at $16.83 an ounce. Copper rose 6 cents to $2.67 a pound.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.