Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

Apple reportedly looking to offer original streaming content

The Washington Post | Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 13 hours ago

Apple could start offering original streaming video content on its Apple Music platform by the end of the year, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

The tech giant reportedly hopes its scripted shows and movies will become as popular as HBO's “Westworld” or Net­flix's “Stranger Things,” and has been talking to producers in connection with the project.

Apple does not appear to be gunning directly for Netflix or Amazon with its video experiment, according to the Journal, because its offering would still be relatively small. But it could up the ante against Spotify, as well as tee up Apple for a big role in media and Hollywood.

Rumors of Apple's interest in TV are not new. The company was said to have been planning to launch a streaming TV service as far back as 2012. But negotiations with content providers for TV rights have made it hard for Apple to break into the market and offer a cable-like experience.

With more Americans cutting the cord, however, and embracing the kind of original content pioneered by Netflix, Apple may have another shot at building a TV empire.

The company has already debuted a number of music-related shows and documentaries on Apple TV, and that is expected to grow with an original series featuring Dr. Dre, a reality show called “Planet of the Apps,” and rights to produce a spinoff of CBS' “Carpool Karaoke.”

“The entire world of communications and entertainment and television are all changing and converging,” said Jeff Kagan, an independent telecom and media analyst. “We are going to see many companies enter the space in the same way. Some of them will be successful. Some of them will not. This is just the early days.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.