Business Headlines

General Motors to announce $1B factory investment, new jobs

Wire Reports | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, 11:21 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

DETROIT — General Motors will announce a $1 billion investment in its factories that will create or keep around 1,000 jobs, a person briefed on the matter said Monday.

The Detroit automaker will make the announcement Tuesday morning. The investment is part of the normal process of equipping factories to build new models, and it's been planned for months, the person told The Associated Press. The person didn't want to be identified because the announcement hasn't been made yet.

Multiple factories will get part of the money, but GM does not plan to state where the new jobs will go, according to the person. The company plans to use the announcement to tout both blue-collar and white-collar U.S. jobs it has created in recent years, the person said.

The announcement was made after President-elect Donald Trump has attacked GM and other automakers for building vehicles in Mexico and shipping them to the United States.

Earlier this month, Trump threatened on Twitter to tax GM for importing the compact Chevrolet Cruze. While GM builds hatchback Cruzes in Mexico, most Cruze sales are Ohio-built sedans.

On the eve of the Detroit auto show press days last week, GM CEO Mary Barra said the company has no plans to change where it produces small cars due to Trump's threats.

Barra said the auto business has long lead times for where it produces vehicles, with decisions are made two to four years ahead.

Barra, who is part of a Trump economic advisory group, said it's too early to talk about a possible tariff. She said the company has more in common with Trump's goals on trade and jobs than differences.

GM's “general plan is to build where we sell and we're focused on what we're doing in the United States,” Barra told Reuters on the sidelines of an event in Washington on Monday. “We're a global company so we're going to continue that focus.”

But even as GM invests in U.S. plants, it has also been making job cuts. In recent months, GM announced plans to lay off about 3,300 employees at three factories.

It said in November it would cut about 2,000 jobs when it ends the third shift at its Lordstown, Ohio and Lansing, Mich., plants in January. Last month it said it planned to cancel the second shift and cut nearly 1,300 jobs from its Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant in March.

