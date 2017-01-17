Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Business Headlines

Post-election gainers lose ground in trading

Reuters | Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, 9:54 p.m.
Trader Gregory Rowe (center) works Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Updated 16 hours ago

NEW YORK — Stocks fell Tuesday, with financials, transports and other big post-election gainers losing ground as earnings season kicked into gear.

Also weighing on stocks were concerns about protectionist trade policies planned by President-elect Donald Trump. The concerns pushed the dollar to its lowest in more than a month and bond yields down as investors cut risk.

The S&P 500 financial index, which has rallied since the election on expectations of higher interest rates and reduced regulation under Trump, had its worst day since June 27 and led sector losses. It fell 2.3 percent.

Morgan Stanley shares slid 3.8 percent even after its profit doubled in the fourth quarter. The bank's finance chief, Jonathan Pruzan, said Morgan Stanley will not increase its quarterly target for the business until it is clear that recent revenue trends were sustainable.

“We continue to see a rally in the 10-year bond, so as we see that yield curve shift lower, that is a potential headwind for financials,” said Bucky Hellwig, senior vice president at BB&T Wealth Management in Birmingham, Ala. “The flatter the yield curve, the less implicit net interest margin there is. How that plays out, I don't know if anybody knows ... but it's usually not a positive for the financials.”

Biotech and pharma stocks declined after Trump said in a Washington Post interview he would target companies over drug pricing and that he was ready to unveil a plan to replace Obamacare. The Nasdaq biotech index was down 2 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 58.96 points, or 0.3 percent, to 19,826.77, the S&P 500 lost 6.75 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,267.89 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 35.39 points, or 0.63 percent, to 5,538.73.

Stocks have mostly surged since Trump's election on bets that he would usher in an era of economic growth through fiscal stimulus.

“You're getting some give-back to the areas that have really done well with the Trump election. Some of that is a feeling he's starting to take on a lot of targets,” said Rick Meckler, president of LibertyView Capital Management.

Worries over Trump's economic policies and the potential for U.S. policy errors rose sharply this month, according to a survey of fund managers.

Investors awaited more quarterly earnings reports from companies. Other major banks are due to report this week along with some transportation companies.

The Dow Transportation Average, which shot up after the election, closed down 1.1 percent. Shares of railroad CSX fell 3.4 percent after the bell following its results, while CSX ended the regular session down 1.8 percent.

Still, on the whole, S&P 500 companies are set to report their strongest profit growth in two years.

A 1.4-percent rise in consumer staples offset some of the losses in the regular session.

