Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

Deutsche Bank settles for $7.2B

Bloomberg News | Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, 9:54 p.m.

Updated 16 hours ago

WASHINGTON — Deutsche Bank reached a final settlement with the Justice Department over its handling of mortgage-backed securities before 2008, resolving one of its biggest litigation risks.

The bank agreed to pay $7.2 billion and admitted to misleading investors, the Justice Department said Tuesday. The penalty was in line with the bank's announcement on Dec. 23 that it had reached an agreement in principle in the matter. It will pay a $3.1 billion civil penalty and provide $4.1 billion in relief to homeowners.

“This resolution holds Deutsche Bank accountable for its illegal conduct and irresponsible lending practices, which caused serious and lasting damage to investors and the American public,” Attorney General Loretta Lynch said in a statement. “Deutsche Bank did not merely mislead investors: It contributed directly to an international financial crisis.”

The final settlement caps a negotiation process that had sent the company's shares to a record low in September, when Deutsche Bank said the Justice Department had made an opening request of $14 billion to settle. The news spurred concern that the bank might not have enough capital.

“Our conduct in this matter, which occurred from 2005 to 2007, falls short of our standards and is unacceptable,” Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Officer John Cryan said. “We apologize unreservedly for it. We have subsequently exited many of the underlying activities and comprehensively improved our standards. As we enter 2017, we are pleased to have resolved this matter.”

The bank, under the terms of the agreement, agreed to hire a monitor to review its compliance with its pledge to provide consumer relief. The lender already has monitors reviewing its compliance with foreign exchange practices, U.S. sanctions laws and derivatives trading.

The mortgage-securities monitor, Michael Bresnick, is a former Justice Department official now at the law firm Venable LLP.

In a statement of facts issued along with news of the accord, Deutsche Bank admitted to making false representations and omitting material information from disclosures to investors about the loans included in residential mortgage-backed securities sold by the bank.

“This misconduct, combined with that of other banks we have already settled with, hurt our economy and threatened the banking system,” said Benjamin Mizer, the principal deputy assistant attorney general and head of the Justice Department's civil division.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.