NerdWallet: How to dig out from December's debt

The start of the new year feels like a financial clean slate — right up until your credit card bills arrive.

It's easy to forget about the entertainment and travel you enjoyed, the food and drink you consumed or the store card you applied for at the cash register. But bills jog your memory. And they may mean you're going to have to make some changes to pay up.

So what now? We asked some personal finance bloggers how they manage to keep holiday celebrations from morphing into debt that lasts all year. Their advice: Once you make a mess, act fast to contain the damage.

Walk back some purchases

Gifts for you or your spouse may need to go back. “It sounds unromantic, but if you haven't opened it, return it,” says Carrie Rocha, who blogs at Pocket Your Dollars.

Also, consider converting gift cards to cash through an online site such as Gift Card Granny, though you shouldn't expect to get face value.

Deal with debt

Find money to pay down your debts by spending less or earning more. A combination is ideal.

Spending less can mean a frank talk with loved ones about trading dinner and a movie for cooking at home and Netflix, as Dollar Diligence blogger Kyle Steinkuhler did while repaying debt and saving for an engagement ring. It can mean cutting everyday luxuries like cable TV until your debts are paid, or starting a side hustle to bring in more money.

If you have good credit, consider a balance transfer credit card offer. Tonya Rapley, who blogs at My Fab Finance, cautions that transfer fees might amount to more than you'd save, so do the math.

At tax time, divert any refund money to paying off your credit cards — and if you get a refund every year, consider adjusting your withholding amount.

If you overspend consistently or feel paralyzed by the size of your debt, you may need help. “If it feels overwhelming or hopeless, connect with a nonprofit counseling agency,” Rocha says. They offer budgeting help for free.

Rethink your assumptions

To keep the cycle from starting over, figure out why you overspent. Rapley had to come to grips with a belief that buying a gift for someone meant she valued them. For Rocha, it was thinking that a “spirit of generosity” should guide holiday spending.

Instead of spending a lot of money, spend time. Thoughtfully choose a gift that shows you really “get” the person, or arrange to spend time together or share an experience.

Plan for an all-cash holiday

Make next December better by setting a reasonable budget now and saving all year long.

Total every holiday expense and divide by your pay periods between now and December to see how much to save from each check.

Then put the money out of reach in a designated savings account not connected with your checking account.

Bev O'Shea is a staff writer at NerdWallet, a personal finance website. Email: boshea@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @BeverlyOShea.