Entrepreneurs take the load off self-storage with on-demand hauling

DALLAS — We are a nation of pack rats. One in every 10 American households rents self-storage space for extra stuff.

But there are plenty of hassles in the typical experience. You have to load up and haul your belongings to a storage facility. After you've stowed your boxes, you have no clue what's in them. And there's the factor of packing away something you really do need.

Kyle Bainter and Dan Slaven believe they've got solutions to these aggravations.

Six months ago, they launched Callbox Storage, which they refer to as “offsite storage,” since there's not much “self” to it.

Callbox crews load furniture and boxes and deliver them to the company's secured climate-controlled storage facility in Grapevine, Texas.

Owners have a digital photo inventory of their property so that when they want something back, they can log into their accounts, click on the item and have it delivered home in 48 hours.

Most people rent storage within 7 miles of their homes, Slaven says.

“Since we're going to the customer, the marketing radius is essentially irrelevant,” he said.

Instead of renting a storage unit, customers pay for the space their items take up. A 2-by-2-foot “cubby” costs $18 a month. Need enough storage for the contents of a three-bedroom home and garage? That'll set you back $486 a month.

Bainter came up with the concept a year ago when he and his wife were remodeling their home before the birth of their first child. Faced with spending an entire day going back and forth, loading and unloading, Bainter decided to sell his stuff.

“I realized that self-storage was an awful process,” he said. “I woke up at 3 o'clock one Saturday morning, light bulbs are going off. I threw together a model on a way that we could make it work better.”

Bainter, Slaven and four friends kicked in $300,000 to see if the idea could be turned into a business. Once they were convinced that it could be, they raised $1.5 million from a group of private investors.

After a month of working out the system kinks, Bainter and Slaven introduced Callbox to the Dallas-Fort Worth market.

“Our month-over-month revenue has increased by more than 50 percent every month,” Bainter said.

Slaven said the company's ripest opportunities are baby boomers transitioning into senior living communities and short-on-space apartment dwellers.

But there are also commercial applications. Callbox is working with the LaSalle Group to store its furniture, fixtures and equipment during construction and development of memory care assisted-living communities around the country.

“They may not sound unusual, but they are,” said Rita Hendricks, director of design for LaSalle. “We order over 1,350 items for our new communities and ship them all to Callbox. Sometimes we need to pull five items. Callbox has the technology to find the items fast and get them to us anywhere in the United States. I call it finding a needle in a haystack.”