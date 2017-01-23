Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Business Headlines

Aetna-Humana merger blocked

The Washington Post | Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

A federal judge has prohibited the merger of two health insurance giants, Aetna and Humana, upholding the Justice Department's decision that the $37 billion deal would hurt competition and raise prices for consumers.

“The Court is unpersuaded that the efficiencies generated by the merger will be sufficient to mitigate the anticompetitive effects for consumers in the challenged markets,” U.S. District Judge John Bates wrote in his 158-page opinion.

In July, the Justice Department sued to block the merger, arguing that it would reduce competition in the Medicare Advantage market and in some of the exchanges set up under the Affordable Care Act. Medicare Advantage plans are Medicare health plans offered by private insurers.

“We are reviewing the opinion now and giving serious consideration to an appeal, after putting forward a compelling case,” Aetna spokesman T.J. Crawford said. The companies' merger agreement, which has already been extended twice, is due to expire on Feb. 15.

Bates wrote in his opinion that the proposed merger would have decreased competition substantially in the Medicare Advantage market in 364 counties. Aetna and Humana had proposed that divesting some of that business to a smaller insurer, Molina, could have addressed those concerns, but the judge did not agree.

The merger was also deemed to lessen competition in the exchanges set up by the Affordable Care Act in three Florida counties. Aetna withdrew from the majority of the exchanges that it had participated in this year, citing financial losses. The judge, however, wrote that Aetna withdrew from 17 counties highlighted in the case “specifically to evade judicial scrutiny of the merger.”

In a statement, Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brent Snyder called the decision a victory for consumers and said taxpayers and customers would save up to half a billion dollars each year.

“This merger would have stifled competition and led to higher prices and lower quality health insurance,” Snyder said.

In a research note, Ana Gupte, an analyst at Leerink Partners wrote that she had expected the deal to have a one in three chance of closing. She added that other bidders could now emerge for Humana.

In a separate case, Anthem and Cigna have proposed a $54 billion merger that was also blocked by the Justice Department and appealed. The decision in that case is still pending, but Gupte said that deal is also expected to be blocked.

